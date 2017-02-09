Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s Mother, Alleges Ongoing Elder Abuse at the Hands of Her Nephew

Katherine Jackson claims she was the victim of years of mental abuse at the hands of her nephew and driver, Trent Lamar Jackson, to the point where she is afraid to return to her home.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jackson, 86, claims her nephew (through marriage) has accessed her bank accounts without her permission, used credit cards of hers for his own personal purchases without authorization, and subjected her to years of mental abuse that has left Jackson “in a constant state of fear and confusion.”

Jackson describes her nephew as “an abusive con-man” who has manipulated her in order to “assume control of her finances.”

The Jackson family matriarch says she tried to fire her nephew and order him to move out of her guest house, but he has refused. Katherine is currently in London visiting her daughter, Janet Jackson, but is “afraid to go home with Trent there” and “fears he could physically harm her for terminating him.”

A judge granted Jackson’s request for a restraining order and ordered her nephew to move out of her home and return all keys, passwords and combinations to the property.

A hearing has been scheduled for March 1st.

Calls to Trent Lamar Jackson were not returned.



