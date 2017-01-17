Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley Welcome Son Joshua Bishop

He’s here!

Doubt star Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley welcomed son Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Joshua joins big sisters Adalaide, 4½, and Naleigh, 8.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 38, and her musician husband, 36 — whose family is based in Utah — revealed their baby news exclusively to PEOPLE in June.

“The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us filled with hope, anticipation and hormones. Well, only I’m filled with hormones, but everyone in the family gets to enjoy them,” Heigl joked. “We couldn’t be more excited to be able to finally share this news with our fans, and are looking forward to continuing to share the journey with you all.”

Heigl has been giving her fans a glimpse into her pregnancy on both her Instagram account and personal home and lifestyle blog, Heavenly Days.

“It’s hard enough for me to get motivated to work out when I’m not pregnant but now that I am it’s 10 times harder. I’m not up for weight training, lengthy cardio workouts or any of those new and fashionable exercise classes. What I am up for is yoga!” the actress wrote in a September post about her favorite pregnancy exercise.

The couple were the guests of honor at a December baby shower thrown by Heigl’s mom Nancy.

“It was a magical night full of love, laughter, great food, holiday cheer and anticipation for the new life we are about to welcome into our world,” Heigl blogged following the event.

Shortly following her pregnancy announcement, the actress wrote about her experiences in becoming a first-time biological mother.

“We were considering adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible,” she explained. “Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age, I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!”