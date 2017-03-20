Katey Sagal Reveals 15-Year Battle With Drug Addiction in New Memoir

Katey Sagal writes in a new memoir that iconic actress Judy Garland's well-documented struggle with drug abuse as well as her own mother’s in part, set the stage for her personal battle with addiction, according to Page Six.

The Sons of Anarchy actress says in Grace Notes: My Recollections out Tuesday that she was friends with Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft during their youth, bonding over their mothers’ behaviors.

“When I was 12, we lived on the same block as Judy Garland,” Page Six says Sagal writes. “Her daughter Lorna Luft and I became neighborhood buddies. Lorna’s mom had a lot of pills on her bedside table and slept past noon just like my mom.”

She reportedly says, “We hung tight. And, of course, I thought everyone’s mom took a lot of pills.”

Sagal writes that her childhood in Los Angeles led to her 15-year battle against diet pill, cocaine and alcohol addiction, reported Page Six.

Also in Grace Notes, Sagal reveals an on-again-off again romance with KISS rocker Gene Simmons, who she says she first met while working as a singing waitress in Santa Monica, according to the New York Daily News.

Sagal says Simmons came in with the band then just rising stars and after some flirtation, they went home together.

“I thought Gene was really weird,” writes Sagal, reported the Daily News. Ultimately, however, he captured her heart and their affair continued for years, with the actress reportedly saying she was once was proposed to by another musician but told Simmons she’d turn it down if he’d marry her instead. He laughed at the proposition, she writes.

