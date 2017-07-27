Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite With ‘Titanic’ Co-Star Billy Zane: ‘Now We’re Saving Icebergs’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited on Wednesday at a black tie fundraising gala, and the Titanic stars were joined by their co-star, and on-screen nemesis, Billy Zane.

The 51-year-old star snapped a celebratory pic with his old pals at The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's annual fundraising dinner, and marveled at the irony of the trio reuniting at an event trying to raise money to protect the environment from global warming.

"Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure," Zane joked.

Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

WATCH: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Will Reunite to Auction Off a Dinner With Themselves for Charity

It was nice to see the gang back together. Of course, DiCaprio and Winslet have often been on hand to show love for each other's career milestones. DiCaprio cheered his friend on when she won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2009, and Winslet was overjoyed when her two-time co-star took home his first Oscar for his role in The Revenantlast year.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's annual event made headlines this week when the Oscar winner announced that he and Winslet would be auctioning off a dinner with themselves to one lucky fan.

WATCH: Kate Winslet's Tearful Reaction to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar Win Will Give You All the Feels

The proceeds from the auction will go toward both the foundation's environmental causes and Winslet's Golden Hat Foundation, children with autism.

Check out the video below to hear more about the star-studded fundraiser, and the hotly anticipated dinner.

Related Articles