Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry Had The Best Time Cheering on Runners at the London Marathon

Lynda Brendish

Princes Harry and William, along with William's wife, Kate Middleton, took to the streets on Sunday morning to cheer on runners in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon -- and it looks like they had the best time!

Their Royal Highnesses clapped, cheered and high-fived competitors, handing out water and much-needed encouragement at the mile 22 refreshment station.

WATCH: Kate Middleton Says Motherhood Can Be 'Lonely': 'You Do Feel Quite Isolated'

View photos


Getty Images

The royals even managed to keep their good spirits when William was squirted with water by a runner… accidentally, we hope!

View photos


Getty Images

Whether it was hugging fans, dancing with babies or donning a foam finger -- it really just looked like they were having a genuine blast.

View photos


Getty Images

View photos


Getty Images

NEWS: Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Each Other Laugh While Playing DJs

The marathon was a special one for the three royals, whose mental health foundation, Heads Together, was the London Marathon's official charity this year.

Find out more about the charity and why it is so close to the hearts of the royals in the video below.

Related Articles