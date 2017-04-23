Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry Had The Best Time Cheering on Runners at the London Marathon

Princes Harry and William, along with William's wife, Kate Middleton, took to the streets on Sunday morning to cheer on runners in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon -- and it looks like they had the best time!

Their Royal Highnesses clapped, cheered and high-fived competitors, handing out water and much-needed encouragement at the mile 22 refreshment station.

The royals even managed to keep their good spirits when William was squirted with water by a runner… accidentally, we hope!

Whether it was hugging fans, dancing with babies or donning a foam finger -- it really just looked like they were having a genuine blast.

