Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Show Off Their New Wedding Rings on Instagram

For two extremely famous people, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell live their life well below the radar. In fact, they just might be one of the most low-key secretive couples in Hollywood, keeping their relationship photo ops to a minimum and their PDA and personal life totally out of the limelight. So naturally, when it came to tying the knot and making their matrimony official the pair held a ceremony so secretive, you probably didn’t even realize it happened. But on Sunday evening the couple shared a post-nuptial selfie showing off their new wedding bands and matching ensembles.

Last weekend, this longtime couple, who have been dating since fall 2015, finally got married in a surprise ceremony. The former Fantastic Four costars announced their official change in ‘ship status via Mara’s Instagram account to which she posted a smokey shot of the pair sharing a kiss which she captioned simply, “Nuptials.”

Mara previously told People of dating her fellow thespian, “You constantly have to shift things, and communicate. Like asking, ‘What’s your deal with that show or with this movie,’ to make sure that you actually can see each other. I think that’s the most important thing, especially when you’re in a relationship with another actor, because it’s tricky,” she added. “We’re on the same page though, so that helps.”

And it seems the newlyweds are already so in sync their dressing identically, posting their first married life selfie in which they both are wearing short-sleeve denim button-down shirts, dark shades, inscrutable smirks, and holding coffee cups, all the better to show off their new, silver wedding bands.

