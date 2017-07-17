Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Married!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have officially tied the knot!

A rep for Mara confirms to ET that Kate and Jamie were married this weekend in Los Angeles. On Monday, Bell tweeted a photo of the two kissing, writing, "Me & Mrs. B." Mara posted the same photo, writing, "nuptials."

Me & Mrs B pic.twitter.com/Z5nMq91h6w — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) July 17, 2017

PICS: Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Are Relationship Goals at Dior Fashion Show

The Fantastic Four co-stars got engaged in January. They've been dating since 2015, shortly after filming their superhero movie.

Last month, 34-year-old Mara revealed Bell was much more interested in wedding planning than she was during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I don't love planning," Mara confessed to Fallon. "I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I'm just not that interested. Like, 'What kind of spoon do you want on the table?' I'm just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested."

"I will say, 'I don't care', and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color and the shape," she continued, jokingly referring to 31-year-old Bell as "the bride."

WATCH: Kate Mara Jokes About 'Fantastic Four' Bomb, Jokes She Hasn't Seen It

This marks Mara's first marriage, while the British actor was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son.

Watch the video below to see Mara's gorgeous engagement ring.

Related Articles