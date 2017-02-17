Kate Hudson Wouldn’t Use a Dating App but Recommends Meeting Guys in Starbucks

Kate Hudson might be the least likely person to use a dating app — after all, her romance résumé does include Owen Wilson, baseball star A-Rod, and ex-husband Matt Bellamy.

But on Friday, she said on Ellen that some stars need a little extra help. She said, “What’s crazy is that there’s a lot of, you know, celebrity types on these dating apps, which kind of makes you go, ‘Oh maybe?’ No.”

Kate went on to say that she couldn’t imagine using a dating app, but it sounds like she’s definitely thought about it. She theoretically walked Ellen through how she’d approach swiping, saying, “So, what, you look at a guy, he’s hot. And then you see his profile and then you’re like, ‘Oh maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match.’ And then you start texting, and then it just, like, goes away.”

Obviously, Kate prefers meeting hot guys IRL, but you might be surprised where she thinks they’re all hiding out. She said, “Why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks? Why don’t you just go up to someone and why doesn’t a guy have the guts to just come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so, you know, why don’t we hang out?’”

Starbucks might not be the ideal meet-cute place — especially if they spell your name wrong — but maybe Kate’s onto something? At least if your name is So-and-so?

And guys, if you’re waiting to swipe right on Kate, you just might need to wait a little longer. She said, “Maybe if I’m older and single still, then … I don’t know.”

Take a look at Kate’s mom’s more stable love life:

More From Yahoo Celebrity: