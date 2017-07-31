Kate Hudson Shows Off Shaved Head While Dirt Bike Riding With Boyfriend and Son Ryder: Pic!

Kate Hudson is really pulling off her new shaved 'do.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old actress Instagrammed a picture of her and her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, dirt bike riding with her 13-year-old son, Ryder. Hudson looks amazing in the black-and-white snap, wearing a cool pair of shades and rocking her bold buzz cut to perfection.

"We at it again #DirtBikeRyders," she wrote, referencing her eldest son.

PICS: Kate Hudson and Ex Matt Bellamy Celebrate Son Bing's 6th Birthday

However, she did seem to miss her blond locks in an Instagram post early Friday, when she shared a throwback snap in France.

"#Tbt To that time when I had hair and a carb loading attack whilst leaving France.... #CouldntLeaveFranceWithoutThem," she joked.

Hudson's hair is for her new secret project with Sia. Not much is known about the project, though she called out the "Chandelier" singer when she debuted her shaved head on Instagram last week.

"Freedom," she wrote, adding scissor and comb emojis. "Compliments of @siathisisacting #OurBeautifulDirector."

WATCH: Sia Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig as She Meets Up With Kate Hudson

Watch the video below to see Hudson on set in Los Angeles last Tuesday.

