Kate Hudson shows off her impressive singing skills ... yet again

This weekend, Kate Hudson gave us another peek at her musical talent.

In a clip posted by her friend Laurie Lynn Stark, the actress belted out a rendition of Labrinth’s “Jealous.” Rocking her new ’do with wine in hand, Hudson sang the ballad a cappella.

Hudson has treated us to some amazing covers throughout her career. This year on Valentine’s Day, she sang a soulful version of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.”

Last year, Kate blew everyone away at her mom Goldie Hawn’s charity event when she sang Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

But Hudson isn’t only known for singing ballads. She and Lea Michele once had a dance- and sing-off to Chicago’s “All That Jazz” on the hit show Glee.

And count on Kate to give the best performance of the national anthem at 7:30 a.m. on 4th of July.

In other entertainment news, Val Kilmer makes a rare appearance for a movie event:



