Kate Hudson Shaves Her Head for New Role

Kate Hudson has shaved off her long golden locks for an upcoming role.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, on the set of her new secret project with Sia, where she was rocking a new buzz cut, and looking absolutely stunning.

View photos



Backgrid

WATCH: Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Impressive Dancing Skills, Teases New Project

Not much is known about the project that required the Oscar-nominated star to shave her head, but what is known is that she looks totally badass with the close-cut 'do.

Earlier this month, Hudson and Sia were spotted grabbing lunch together in L.A. Hudson still had her long locks, and the "Chandelier" star -- who never performs, and is rarely seen in public, without a wig that covers her face -- turned out sporting a toned-down all-black outfit, minimal makeup, and no wig at all.

PHOTOS: She Gets It From Her Mama: Celebrity Mother-Daughter Doppelgangers

Check out the video below for a look at the pair's business lunch.

Related Articles