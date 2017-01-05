Kate Hudson Joins List of Celebs Crushing on Jeff Bridges

The Jeff Bridges fan club just gained another famous member, as Kate Hudson recently revealed she’s quite fond of the 67-year-old Oscar winner.

“‘The Dude’ in The Big Lebowski. He kind of weirdly looks like he could be my dad’s brother,” Hudson, 37, said when asked who her celebrity crush is. “Jeff Bridges. He’s so cool.”

Unfortunately for Kate, she’s got a lot of competition — you know, aside from his wife of nearly 40 years, Susan Geston. It appears Bridges is a common celebrity crush among Hollywood types.

Back in 2011, Michelle Williams admitted to crushing on the Crazy Heart star: “I walked behind Jeff Bridges on the red carpet once. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s him!’ He turned around and shook my hand — he had his sunglasses on, and I was… well, I kind of wished I had sunglasses on too so I could hide behind them.”

Jennifer Lawrence had an equally hard time keeping it together when she met Bridges. Luckily for us, cameras were on hand at Comic-Con to capture her freak-out. “I’m such a huge fan. Oh, my God, I’m so sorry,” she said, nervously running up to the actor.

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan also named Bridges as her celeb crush. “It’s not a romantic crush; it’s just kind of an everything crush,” she told Maxim. “I love him as an actor, I love his voice, I love his smile. OK, now it sounds romantic — but it’s not!”

Jeff’s appeal doesn’t just stop with the ladies. His Hell or High Water co-stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster appreciate what’s going on there as well.

“I’m madly in love with Jeff Bridges,” Pine gushed on set. “I’ll marry him… I’ll have to talk to my dad about some sort of co-parentage situation. … He’s incredible he’s Jeff-effen-Bridges, man. He’s the Dude incarnate.”

Foster agreed, saying, “What a privilege watching that man.”

We’re sure Jeff will pick up some more celebrity fans this awards season, but he’s only got eyes for this woman right here.