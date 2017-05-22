Kate Beckinsale Gives Red Carpet Realness. 2 Words: ‘Itchy T**s’

Kate Beckinsale is gorgeous. She’s also funny. She makes fun of her ex, Michael Sheen. She makes fun of herself. And she makes fun of the whole awards show craziness that celebrities go through.

Her trip to the Billboard Music Awards last night gave her plenty of fodder. When she posed with Drake, the night’s big winner, she couldn’t help but share a secret behind her black Zuhair Murad dress featuring fireworks. “One of us has just won 13 Billboard Awards and one of us has incredibly itchy t**s from their outfit and is handling it like an adult woman @bbmas @champagnepapi congratulations,” she wrote.





The 43-year-old beauty also had a lot of fun in the lead-up as she promoted her appearance at the awards show and posted this photo of herself staring intensely at the camera as her windswept hair brushes across her mouth and wrote, “Hoping I can get this hair off my lipgloss in time.”





She never misses a chance to poke at her glammed-up images. This photo has her sexily running her hands through her hair as she’s all dolled up. “QUITE a serious business , making sure your hair is not too flappy on one side,” she joked.





And her pals and former co-stars aren’t above catching one of her jokey jabs. “Ran into this absolute LEGEND #johncorbett who I have not seen since he made me cry with laughter every day on Serendipity,” she wrote on this throwback pic before going in for the zinger. “Talented , hilarious and kind , he was the first person to tell me that anal bleaching was a real thing people were ACTUALLY DOING. It was so early in proceedings I now suspect he invented it.”





Oh Kate. Don’t stop being you.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: