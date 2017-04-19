Kate Beckinsale Was ‘Engaged’ to Rob Lowe When She Was 13

Like many girls growing up in the ’80s, Kate Beckinsale had a thing for Rob Lowe. Unlike many girls, Rob Lowe agreed to marry Kate Beckinsale when she was 13.

The Underwood actress, 43, traveled home to jolly old England, where she went through her childhood bedroom — the place she once stepped on a sewing needle, did British actress Felicity Kendal’s exercise tape “a few hundred times,” and had circumcision explained to her by an Australian — and she uncovered a few gems. The best of which, hands down, is a magazine postcard of the former ’80s heartthrob with a response to a marriage proposal she scrawled on the back from him to her.

“EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself, signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp,” she wrote, noting it was “found at my mum’s house.” (Her mom is British actress Judy Loe.)





The photo was a pretty headshot of Rob (is there any other kind?), from a now-defunct teen mag, and on the back it said, “Dear Kate, Yes, I will marry you. See you soon. Love, Rob Lowe XXXXXX.” And, yes, the “stamp” was in fact a penis that Kate doodled herself. Her sense of humor is legendary now (Micheal Sheen’s butt crack, anyone?) — and she was clearly a funny kid as well.

As for a snapshot of circa 1987 Rob Lowe, it was between St. Elmo’s Fire, Youngblood, and About Last Night… and pre-sex tape scandal, which shut down his career for a bit. If you didn’t have a photo of Rob Lowe from Teen Bop up in your bedroom — or watch The Outsiders shower scene on repeat — you were missing out on everything the era had to offer.

Kate shared a photo from her childhood bedroom last week, writing, “My room at my mum’s house: Stepped on a sewing needle, had fear of a homemade stuffed animal, did Felicity Kendall’s exercise tape a few hundred times, had circumcision explained to me by an Australian. It’s extraordinary that I survived really.” Don’t we all feel like that when we see our childhood bedrooms?





Kate also shared a snap of a goofy, fill-in-the-blanks story she wrote as a kid. It talked about some of young Kathrin’s future career interests, including an “actress” and “ballerina” (OK, we’re with her) followed by a “coal miner” or “farmer’s wife” (huh!). She quipped, “My name was the only thing holding me back from the farm and the mine #tbt age 7.”





In between sharing finds from her trip home, Beckinsale went on a beach trip with her college-bound daughter, Lily (Dad is Michael Sheen) — with the swimsuit shots to prove it.









For the record, Beckinsale is single after her split from director Len Wiseman. (They are in the process of divorcing.) Rob Lowe has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991 (!), making them almost an oddity in Hollywood.





