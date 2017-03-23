Kate Beckinsale Catches Ex Michael Sheen With His Pants Down — and Takes a Pic for Instagram

Kate Beckinsale snapped a photo of ex Michael Sheen going full plumber and posted it on social media. (Photo: Instagram/Getty Images)

The relationship between exes Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen has been described as being “like brother and sister.” However, after seeing the photo the Underworld actress posted on Instagram, we’ll revise that to a very juvenile brother and sister.

The pair — who split long ago but co-parent their 18-year-old daughter, Lily — have remained on friendly terms. We’ll see if it stays that way after Kate, ever the Instagram jokester, posted a photo of Michael bending down to pet a bunny and, well, crack kills, if you know what we’re saying.

Her unedited version is emoji-free, on Instagram.

“What were the qualities you were looking for in the father of your child?” Kate captioned the photo. “Honestly, just that je ne sais quoi and an affinity for rabbits.”

Kate has long been making Michael the, um, butt of jokes on Instagram — and beyond. She also joked about his anatomy here:





During an interview with Chelsea Handler last year, Michael recounted a story where he was driving Beckinsale somewhere (she doesn’t have a driver’s license) and he dropped the keys under the vehicle. As he crawled on the ground to get them, she recorded the embarrassing incident on her phone and sent it to their daughter, who texted him to mock him.

For the record, their daughter liked the photo — and so did Sarah Silverman, who has been dating Michael for the last three years (though they haven’t been seen together since he said he’ll be back-burnering acting to focus on political activism, so we have been curious about their relationship status).

“That is the crack of a goddamn NATIONAL TREASURE,” Silverman commented with the hashtags #respect and #resist.

Soon after, Beckinsale, who is close pals with Silverman, replied, “Don’t worry I only serve it using the good china.”

Speaking of serving, Kate should watch her back. As the expression goes, revenge is a dish best served cold.





