Kat Von D Celebrates Personal Milestone: 10 Years of Sobriety

Congrats, Kat Von D!

The famous tattoo artist celebrated a special anniversary on Friday -- a full decade of sobriety.

"Today I celebrate 10 years of sobriety," the 35-year-old artist wrote on Instagram, alongside a black heart emoji.

In a candid interview last October with recovery website, TheFix.com, Von D expressed her reasons for being transparent about her sobriety.

"Personally, being sober means that I operate better and I function better; I believe I am meant to be that way. Although I'm just returning to where I'm supposed to be, it remains important to me," she confessed. "I am quite vocal about it, not for the praise or to get a cake, but it's basically to be of service. If anybody out there feels that they relate to me in any capacity and happen to be struggling, perhaps I can lead by example by showing that if I can do it, you can do it too."

The LA Ink star added, "Looking back at my wild drinking days, I really never imagined that I would be excited about being sober. When you are on the other side of things, you have such a profoundly different perspective on life. On this side, you realize it's something to be celebrated. That doesn't mean that I think I should get a pat on the back when I post on Instagram or Twitter about my sobriety anniversary. I get a lot of people making comments like 'Good Job!' or 'You should be proud.' I am proud, but I don't want to get extra credit for doing my homework."

Nevertheless, Von D received endless accolades for leading by example, with several fans posting congratulatory messages and many others also commenting on their own grateful recovery.

It's been 7 days for me. Hoping for 10 years. — Sweet Lou. (@AllieOriginal) July 7, 2017

Today's my 3rd year sober, congrats! 🎉 — Professor Scammer (@mustafa_isaiah) July 8, 2017

I am humbled by being able to claim 2 years & 9 months of continuous sobriety, and you've been a big inspiration for this! Thank you, Kat ❤ — Ray Bouhuys ☕️ (@RayBou4U) July 7, 2017

Congrats! Last weekend was 6 years for me. Keep up the awesome work girl! — Tonio (@To_neo71) July 7, 2017

Congrats. I'm 3 in August. Best move I ever made. XO — HCKYTMPR (@CATHDISCBTON) July 7, 2017

Von D, who famously dated Sandra Bullock's ex, Jesse James, told Rosie O'Donnell in 2012 that she gave up drinking when she realized it was interfering with her profession.

"I'm a pretty disciplined person, but I had made a promise to myself that if there was ever anything getting in the way of my ability to tattoo that I would cut it out," she admitted. "When I realized that drinking was getting in the way, I woke up one day and said I don't want to drink anymore and it stuck."

