Karrueche Tran Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, on Thursday.

In court documents obtained by ET, Brown has been ordered to stay 100 yards from Tran's home, work, job and vehicle, and not contact her by any means. He was also ordered not to destroy personal property, disturb the peace, keep [Tran] under surveillance, impersonate (on the internet, electronically or otherwise) or block her movements.

The documents also state that Brown must pay the lawyer fees and attend a 52-week batterer intervention program, showing written proof of completion to the court.

Back in February, Tran was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown. In the court papers, also obtained by ET at the time, Tran claimed Brown threatened to kill her and that he physically abused her while the two were dating.

The documents also stated that Tran claimed that Brown told "a few people" that he was going to kill her and that he punched her in her stomach twice "years ago" and pushed her down the stairs.

"He said if no one else can have me, then he's gonna 'take me out,'" she claimed. "I have text messages from December 2016 to January 2017, where he's made several threats, including beating me up and making my life hell."

Brown has a history of domestic violence. In 2009, the "Loyal" singer was arrested and charged with felony assault after hitting his then-girlfriend Rihanna the night before the GRAMMY Awards. Brown pleaded guilty and completed the court-mandated community service and was let off with probation.

