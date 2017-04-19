Karlie Kloss Ad for New Good Girl Fragrance Has Bottle That Looks Like … a Sex Toy

Supermodel Karlie Kloss’ new fragrance ad for designer Carolina Herrera is attracting publicity — but for all the wrong reasons. While Kloss has a reputation for being one of the nicest women in the modeling industry, the bottle for the Good Girl fragrance she’s promoting is getting a different reaction.

People on the Internet were quick to offer their thoughts and commented that the stiletto-shaped bottle resembled an adult sex toy. According to E! News, one person wrote, “That is a vibrator, not perfume” while another asked, “Who approved this design?” Others on Instagram offered more candid responses, “Legit thought this was a dildo.”

Herrera explained the inspiration behind the design. “I wanted an object of feminine power. All women, every single one of us, have this duality. We’re not just one note, or have one talent, or one personality,” she said. “I wanted to use the shape of the bottle to represent and empower women.”

Regardless of the bottle’s resemblance to an X-rated adult toy, the “offending” photo has since been deleted from Instagram.

