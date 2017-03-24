The Kardashians May Be Getting an Animated TV Series

Brace yourselves for even more Kardashians on the box!

ET has learned that an animated version of the reality TV family's life could be in the works.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Recalls Scary Run-In With Alleged Stalker

"Kim had a conversation with Harvey Weinstein about pitching an animated Kardashian show," a source close to the family tells ET. "Nothing is set in motion just yet. It is still very early in the pitching and discussion stages. No other details have been confirmed."

According to TMZ, Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, was also involved in pitching the series, which would feature "the entire family," but not Caitlyn Jenner.

Weinstein is the Hollywood producer mogul behind films including The King's Speech and Inglorious Bastards.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Proves She's Queen of the Revenge Body

While the potential series is in the early stages, there's plenty to keep Kardashian fans going in the meantime. Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing on E!, with multiple repeats throughout each day.

See an emotional snippet from the next episode of the show below.

