Kardashians’ DASH Store Robbed, More Than $1000 in Merchandise Stolen

The same day that several people were detained in relation to Kim Kardashian's Paris burglary case, the reality star's Hollywood DASH store was robbed.

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Department confirms to ET that deputies were on called on Monday to investigate a theft at the store, located on Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.

WATCH: 17 People Detained in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Case

The Watch Commander tells ET that the items stolen roughly totaled $1,400 to $1,600. The suspect, who was caught on camera, did not use force, and is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, police in Paris have identified and detained 17 people in connection to Kardashian's robbery in October, which lost the mother of two millions in jewelry and cash.

On Tuesday, a source close to Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, told ET that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery: 'It Makes Me So Upset to Think About It'

See more in the video below.

-- Additional reporting by Steve Wilks and Kelly Agnes.

Related Articles