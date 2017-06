Kendall and Kylie Jenner found themselves in hot water with music royalty. The reality stars decided to sell “vintage” T-shirts with their faces superimposed over icons, such as Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and Ozzy Osbourne, but they did not get permission from the families. The Doors issued a cease-and-desist, while many others threatened the same thing. Kendall and Kylie pulled their T-shirts and issued an apology, saying, “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.” (Photo: Getty images, insets: Kendall + Kylie)