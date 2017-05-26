Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Bouquets of ‘Floating Flowers’ for 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kanye West may not be ready to return to the spotlight just yet, but that's not stopping the GRAMMY winner from showing his love for Kim Kardashian West.

The 39-year-old rapper surprised his doting wife with tons of gorgeous flowers to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary.

An excited Kim posted video and photos of her bouquets of white "floating flowers" on Snapchat on Thursday.

"I mean, how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers," Kim said while showing off the thoughtful present. "Happy anniversary."

The couple, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2014. Kim wore a stunning Givenchy gown, while Kanye rocked a classic black tuxedo from the French fashion house.

Though last year marked a trying time in their lives after Kim's traumatic Paris robbery and Kanye's reported "mental breakdown," the twosome came out seemingly stronger than ever.

Earlier in the week, Kim took to her personal app to share an anniversary message to Kanye, where where she thanked him for being "the best husband and father."

"I love you so much," the 36-year-old reality star wrote along with throwback photos from her bridal fitting. "I can't believe it's been three years!"

