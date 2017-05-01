Kanye West Will Not Accompany Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala

Kanye West will not be attending this year's Met Gala in New York City, ET can confirm.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, will attend Monday night's swanky fashion fundraiser without him.

The couple has attended the haute couture soiree together every year since Kardashian's Met Gala debut in 2013.

A source close to West tells ET that the "All Day" rapper will be at home with his 3-year-old daughter, North and 1-year-old son, Saint. "He's staying in Los Angeles with the kids," the source says. "He's just tending to the family right now and taking time off from public events."

Some of Kardashian's most iconic looks have been debuted at the Met Gala, including last year's show-stopping cyborg-inspired Balmain dress.

The ultra-exclusive ball has become well known for the often avant-garde red carpet looks its attendees wear.

