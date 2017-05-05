Kanye West Deletes His Twitter and Other Social Media Accounts After Skipping the Met Gala

No more Twitter for Kanye.

Kanye West took down his social media accounts on Friday, after the Life of Pablo rapper skipped this year's Met Gala, and took a step back from public events.

"He's focusing on getting back into the public spotlight really slow," a source told ET earlier this week. "That's the main reason why he didn't want to go to the Met Ball. He's still very close friends with Anna and loves her dearly, but right now it's all about him and staying healthy."

"Going to the biggest fashion event of the year is something that will not help him stay on the right track to getting better," the source added, addressing West's breakdown and hospitalization last year. "Fashion is Kayne's passion -- and going on Monday night may seem like just a little appearance at an event, but Kanye would have gotten SO involved in the entire process."

"He was thrilled that Kim was able to go and have fun," the source said. "But him staying at home with his children was something he wanted to do more."

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, did go solo to the event, where she rocked a subdued white outfit, and confirmed her husband's absence from the event.

"He's at home, he's just been taking some time off and really loving that," Kim told Vogue's Andre Leon Talley when asked about Kanye's whereabouts.

It's not as though Kanye has left the fashion world entirely. In fact, his collaborative kids clothing line with Kim is on sale now!

And it's good to know Kanye is taking the time he needs, but we've gotta say, we're hoping that we can look forward to more wild Kimye Met Gala fashions in the future, like the eye-popping outfits the couple wore at the 2016 event.

