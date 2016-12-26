Kanye West Adds a Dash of Pink to His Blond Hair — Check Out His New Look

Looks like Kylie Jenner‘s hair-chameleon habits are starting to rub off on her family members — perhaps most surprisingly on her brother-in-law Kanye West.

The rapper was spotted on his way out of a movie theater in Los Angeles on Monday — which, by the way, he’s been doing a lot lately. But aside from his newfound dedication to catching all of this year’s buzzy Oscar contenders, it’s West’s subtle new ‘do that’s got our attention. Since he was last seen, he’s added a shade of pink to the back of his newly-dyed bright blond hair, which he first debuted after being hospitalized last month.

In addition to the fresh dye job, West — who was alone — was rocking army pants, a white sweatshirt and a shearling jacket.

The hair update comes at a trying time for the singer: He spent over a week hospitalized for exhaustion last month amid growing concerns about his erratic behavior. In addition to canceling the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, PEOPLE also recently confirmed West will not be moving forward with European concerts.

That being said, he’s still spending time with his loved ones: While several sources have confirmed to PEOPLE in recent weeks that his marriage to Kim Kardashian West has been under strain since his health crisis hit, an insider told PEOPLE on Monday that the rapper did indeed spend Christmas with his wife and her family.

