Kanye Shut Down Production on Set of ‘Anchorman 2’...Over a Jacket!

At a charity standup event in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, producer Judd Apatow recalled his first time meeting Kanye West. They worked together on the set of 2013’s Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, in which the rapper had a brief cameo.

Apparently, Kanye’s assigned wardrobe in that scene caused the rapper to throw a tantrum. Apatow said he was summoned to Kanye’s trailer, explaining, “He was in Anchorman 2, he played an MTV VJ. He shows up to shoot, and he’s supposed to wear a red Michael Jackson jacket.” Apatow said that, from Kanye’s perspective, “The problem is this red jacket is like a first-instinct idea. Like the first thing you thought of, then you went on Google Images, and the first thing that came up, that’s why you went with it!”

Apatow admitted that’s exactly what happened. Kanye’s solution was to go on Google Images and research “better” costume ideas. He told Apatow, “I’m going to look at 1,000 images!”

Two hours later, he walked out of his trailer wearing the red jacket originally picked out for him and told Apatow, “I guess this is fine.”

Apatow noted that throughout the entire interaction, Kanye’s then girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who was also sitting in the trailer, never looked up from her phone.

Apatow added that West also played new material from his album, “Yeezus” while on set.

