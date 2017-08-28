Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Think Taylor Swift's Diss Track Is 'Pathetic': Source

Taylor Swift isn’t starring in Kimye’s bad dreams. In fact, the power couple isn’t losing any sleep over her record-breaking new single, an insider tells PEOPLE.

Still, “Kim and Kanye don’t care about Taylor’s new music,” the source says. “They find it pathetic that she still tries to keep an old feud going. They are not going to give her or her new music any attention. They have more important things to focus on, like their family.”

To recap their complicated VMAS history: West interrupted Swift’s 2009 acceptance speech. They made up, and she introduced him at the 2015 ceremony. But after she took issue with his 2016 song “Famous” (“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why, I made that bitch famous”), Kardashian shared Snapchat “receipts” of Swift approving the first half of the lyric — but not the second. Swift defended herself, saying West never told her he was going to call her “that bitch” in the song.

“You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.” Swift asked to be “excused from this narrative” and the whole debacle became a storyline on E’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As Swift sings, “another day, another drama.”