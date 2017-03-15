Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Karl Cook Cuddles Up With Her Ex Johnny Galecki on 'Big Bang' Set

Kaley Cuoco definitely has her ex's seal of approval! The Big Bang Theory star, 31, took her boyfriend, Karl Cook, to the set of her hit CBS comedy on Tuesday.



"Can you tell I [heart] when this guy comes to visit me at work?! @mrtankcook," Cuoco captioned a shot with her man on the couch (and in Sheldon Cooper's spot no less!).

Cook was equally thrilled with the visit, posting a group photo to his account, writing, "Everyone here at big bang taping tonight. Annie, Ali, David, Brie, Daniel, Kaley and I. So much fun, what a great episode. Love you so much honey."

But no one was more excited to spend time with Cook than Cuoco's co-star and former boyfriend, Johnny Galecki.



"Ummmmmm then this happened @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! @mrtankcook," Cuoco captioned a shot of the men embracing as Galecki leaned over to kiss Cook.

Galecki has always been supportive of Cuoco's men. Shortly before her split from ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting, Cuoco opened up about Galecki's friendship with the tennis player.

"Johnny is actually one of my best friends. It's a situation that ended well. I understand sometimes it doesn't. It could have gone horrible," Cuoco said of Galecki on Watch What Happens Live in September 2015. "He's one of my dearest friends and Ryan loves him. Johnny loves [Ryan]."



Things are going strong for Cuoco and Cook. Watch the clip below for more on their romance!

