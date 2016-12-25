Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Are Engaged: ‘I Said HELL YESSSS!”

It’s a very special Christmas for Kacey Musgraves.

The country singer got engaged to musician Ruston Kelly on Saturday, with Kelly popping the question in Musgraves’ childhood bedroom.

“I didn’t say yes … I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home,” Musgraves wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her sparkling engagement ring in front of a Christmas tree.

“In the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’ ”

The two became linked earlier this year and have kept their relationship private. She was previously linked to musician Misa Arriaga.

Kelly also gushed about the engagement in an Instagram photo showing Musgraves’ ring-baring finger.

“I have never met a more incredible partner and woman,” he wrote. “Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me.”

Musgraves elaborated on the engagement story in a follow-up Instagram post — a video clip of the singer showing off her ring in front of the Christmas tree.

She noted that Kelly had her family decorated her childhood bedroom “in the most nostalgic and perfect Christmas decorations.”

“I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song ‘Two For The Road’ by Henry Mancini was playing,” Musgraves said. “He was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I’ve ever seen! It was so special.”