JWoww’s Husband Roger Mathews Gives Blow-by-Blow Description of His Vasectomy

And, that’s a wrap! On Tuesday, Roger Mathews (aka Mr. JWoww), headed to the hospital for very important surgery: a vasectomy. The 41-year-old — who shares two children with Jersey Shore alum JWoww (real name: Jennifer Lynn Farley) — first announced his plans to the world last month when he shared a picture of himself giving the finger to a pamphlet about the procedure. “Enjoyed my doctor consultation this morning babe. Thanks for nothing. I had to keep reminding myself how happy I was that you developed a hemroid when you were pregnant to get through it @jwoww,” he wrote.

Apparently, he made good on his promise, because just a few weeks later, on Feb. 28, he got the snip. And, because they are what he described as a #anofilterfamily, he shared a blow-by-blow description of his experience.

“I’d like us all to share a moment of silence to show some respect and thanks to these nuts I’ve had for 41 years,” he wrote beside a short Instagram video. “I wonder if they let you keep them if you ask nicely like wisdom teeth. Be a nice coffee table conversation piece.” In the clip, Mathews explained that his wife was under the weather, but joined him for a final send-off to his “nuts.” JWoww, 31, seemed happy to see them go, but he was a bit conflicted. “Wish me luck,” he said as the video came to a close.





In the next installment of the series, Mathews admitted he was “not supposed to have” his phone out in the room where the procedure was about to take place, but said he just couldn’t help showing off his “sumo underwear.” He then panned down with his phone to show off his giant diaper. You’re welcome.





Thankfully, he did not manage to document the actual surgery, but he did share a post-op pic of himself posing beside his surgeon, who’s giving a thumbs-up. (Er, no comment.) “Meet the man who made blowjobs no longer an act of cannibalism @jwoww. (You will get it if you just think about it for a second),” he joked. “Too far ? Yep. Thanks Doctor Gazi.” He added the hashtag #noguilt.





A few hours later, Mathews was back at home in front of the camera with another “vasectomy update.” (Because we really needed another one.) He shared that JWoww had been doing a lot that day and was sick so he was taking care of their son to give her a bit of a “reprieve” (yes, he used that word). He mainly focused on how he was feeling, saying the pain hadn’t been bad and he hadn’t taken any pain medication beyond some anti-inflammatories. “It feels a little like that blue balls feeling, which I’m completely used to for the last seven years,” he said before clarifying, “That was a wife joke.” He concluded with a message to other men who might be thinking about having this done, trying to convince them it wasn’t so bad.





But even if it wasn’t that bad, he still compared it to a slaughter. “Before they were taken to market today and slaughtered my balls served their purpose well with these two. I am forever blessed to have the family I have,” he gushed beside a snapshot of himself in bed with his two children.





The kids, Greyson and Meilani, seemed blissfully unaware of the “slaughter” that took place just hours before — but that’s probably for the best.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: