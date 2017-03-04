Justin Timberlake Throws Wife Jessica Biel an Epic Roller Skating Birthday Party -- See the Pics!

Justin Timberlake knows how to throw a party!

The 36-year-old singer threw an epic roller skating birthday party to celebrate wife Jessica Biel's 35th birthday on Wednesday.

"When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain," Timberlake captioned an Instagram video of himself rolling through the party in an amazing America-themed getup.

Biel, too, took to the social media app to share pics from the party, thanking Timberlake for helping her realize her "inner Zanadu."

"This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized," she wrote alongside the dreamy snap. "I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

"Sign the petition now! #makeamericaskateagain," she captioned a shot of herself and Timberlake rocking matching "Make America Skate Again" tees.

Timberlake didn't just celebrate Biel with an awesome party -- he also paid tribute to his wife with a sweet PDA pic, calling himself the "luckiest guy in the world."

