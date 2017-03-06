Justin Timberlake Shares Important Message With Young Fans: ‘Being Different Means You Make a Difference’

You can always count on Justin Timberlake to have a powerful message for his fans.

The singer took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday after his single, "Can't Stop the Feeling," won for Song of the Year.

After thanking his fans and the people behind the scenes who've helped him during his career, the beaming star took a moment to share some words of support and wisdom with his young admirers.

"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion and about being together," Timberlake said. "I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people… If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans -- or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee -- anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are."

"Because being different means you make a difference. So, f**k 'em," he added to an eruption of cheering.

The 36-year-old superstar shared a similar message of love and support for young fans when he was honored with the Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards last July.

"You are young -- as I once was -- but do not think for a moment that what you do doesn't count. It does," Timberlake told the audience. "Not just to you but to the world and your generation who will someday inherit this world from [us] old timers." Check out the video below to hear more about his rousing speech.

