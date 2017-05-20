Justin Timberlake Responds to Seth Rogen’s Hilarious Twitter Joke: ‘Don’t Sell Yourself Short’

Justin Timberlake knows he scored big with Jessica Biel.

The 36-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to respond to Seth Rogen's hilarious "realization" that Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, are the "better looking version" of Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Jokes That Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the 'Better Looking Version' of Him and His Wife

"Apparently, I'm late to the party on this... But, don't sell yourself short, @Sethrogen," Timberlake wrote. "Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage."

Apparently, I'm late to the party on this... But, don't sell yourself short, @Sethrogen



Clearly, you and I both out-punted our coverage. https://t.co/qq50zep5K3



— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 19, 2017

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

RELATED: Jessica Biel Admits She Doesn't Want Son Silas Following in Justin Timberlake's Musical Footsteps

While Timberlake and Biel are definitely a good-looking couple, the "Mirrors" singer could have ended up with another striking brunette: Jenna Dewan Tatum.

See more in the video below.

Related Articles