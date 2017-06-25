Justin Timberlake Exemplifies ‘Dad Life’ in Sweet Pic From Son Silas’s Play Class

Justin Timberlake is living "dad life" to the fullest.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet pic of himself taken during his son Silas' play class.

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal Son Silas Is 'Hitting His Terrible Twos a Little Early'

"When you're the only Dad at the mid-morning play-class, if you stay any longer than 20 minutes... THIS IS YOUR FATE. #dadlife," Timberlake captioned a shot of himself rocking a pair of epic kid-created glasses.

RELATED: Jessica Biel Admits She Doesn't Want Son Silas Following in Justin Timberlake's Musical Footsteps

The "Sexy Back" singer definitely gives his all to being a dad, and his 2-year-old son couldn't be more grateful.

"You are so much cool," Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel shared on behalf of their son in a sweet Father's Day tribute to the singer. See more in the video below.

Related Articles