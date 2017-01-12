Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Suddenly EVERYWHERE

Four years into their marriage, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are finally feeling comfortable enough to put their relationship out there. In the span of a week, the popular celebrity couple have made a bunch of high-profile appearances. These weren’t cases of the paparazzi stalking them out to get photos. They were ready, willing, and able to put their love on display for photogs.

Most recent was Tuesday at the premiere of Book of Love, which Biel, 34, produced and stars in (it was shot when she was heavily pregnant) and JT, 35, did the music for. After they walked the red carpet, they did a joint Q&A, and also talked to reporters about working together. (She said she enjoyed being his “boss lady” for the project, which he worked on for free.)

They barely had a chance to recover from their big night out two days earlier at Sunday’s Golden Globes. The pair looked so perfect at one of the biggest events of the year that they almost looked fake. (Are you also getting wax figure vibes, especially from Justin?) While he didn’t win (he was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for Trolls), they had fun, went out for dinner after, and even hit the WME party at Chateau Marmont.

On Jan. 5, they made another appearance at at a pre-Golden Globes bash. W magazine honored the nominees, including the singer and William Rast designer, who matched his knit cap to his wife’s dress.

Who can forget their funny dance session at Staples Center during the Grizzlies and Lakers game on Jan. 3? That was the most relaxed we had seem them perhaps ever.

