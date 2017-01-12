Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Suddenly EVERYWHERE

Four years into their marriage, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are finally feeling comfortable enough to put their relationship out there. In the span of a week, the popular celebrity couple have made a bunch of high-profile appearances. These weren’t cases of the paparazzi stalking them out to get photos. They were ready, willing, and able to put their love on display for photogs.
Most recent was Tuesday at the premiere of Book of Love, which Biel, 34, produced and stars in (it was shot when she was heavily pregnant) and JT, 35, did the music for. After they walked the red carpet, they did a joint Q&A, and also talked to reporters about working together. (She said she enjoyed being his “boss lady” for the project, which he worked on for free.)
They barely had a chance to recover from their big night out two days earlier at Sunday’s Golden Globes. The pair looked so perfect at one of the biggest events of the year that they almost looked fake. (Are you also getting wax figure vibes, especially from Justin?) While he didn’t win (he was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for Trolls), they had fun, went out for dinner after, and even hit the WME party at Chateau Marmont.
On Jan. 5, they made another appearance at at a pre-Golden Globes bash. W magazine honored the nominees, including the singer and William Rast designer, who matched his knit cap to his wife’s dress.
Who can forget their funny dance session at Staples Center during the Grizzlies and Lakers game on Jan. 3? That was the most relaxed we had seem them perhaps ever.
And let’s not forget how the Au Fudge entrepreneur pranked him during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to drop some pregnancy news. (FTR, she’s not pregnant. Silas, almost 2, is their main man.)
We’re not sure if their new year’s resolution was to spend more time together in the spotlight — or if this all randomly started occurring after the first of the year, but the fact remains we’re seeing a lot more of them than we ever have. The pair was notoriously press shy at the beginning of their romance in 2007 (we assume this has to do with how much attention he got for dating Britney Spears, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, and all his other famous lady loves) and didn’t go public with their romance until 2009 (at the Met Gala, natch). But after they briefly broke up in 2011, they pulled back from the spotlight even more when they got back together. Although they married in 2012, they made rare appearances together, which we noted in 2015 when it was the first time they were on a red carpet together in more than two years.
It seems however that four years of marriage (marked in October) and one child (Silas!) has given them a new confidence as a couple. They’re not afraid to share their love with the world. Though they may be a little tired from it!
“Honestly, we’ve had so many date nights, we don’t know what yo do with ourselves,” Jessica told ET on Tuesday. “We’re like — all right, screw date night. This is too much! We need to sit on the couch a second.”