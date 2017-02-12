Justin Theroux Wishes Jennifer Aniston a Happy Birthday While Ellen DeGeneres Shares Epic Video Montage

Jennifer Aniston is getting a whole lot of birthday love!

The actress turned 48 on Saturday, and her pal Ellen DeGeneres couldn't help but celebrate with an epic video montage.

"Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston. You know I love you. But here's a montage just to prove it," DeGeneres captioned the clip on Instagram.

As for how Aniston's husband, Justin Theroux, followed that up, he went for a sweet and simple approach.

"HBDJ❤ XO," he wrote alongside a snap of himself cuddled up to Aniston, while she blows a kiss to the camera.

ET sat down with Theroux in September, where he gushed about his relationship with the former Friends star.

"We appreciate each other's sense of humor, we respect one another and we get along," he said. "I know it sounds simple but it's true!"

