Justin Theroux Shares Sweet PDA Shot With Jennifer Aniston on Their Two-Year Anniversary

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still going strong!

The Hollywood lovebirds celebrated two years of marriage on Saturday, and Theroux, 45, took to Instagram to share a rare personal photo of the two.

Captioned with a series of simple emojis, the selfie featured a natural-looking Aniston, 48, gazing at the camera as she planted a smooch on her husband's cheek.

After nearly four years of dating, the private couple exchanged vows on August 5, 2015 during an intimate ceremony at their Bel Air, California, home. While The Leftovers star typically keeps details of their romance under wraps, he did recently tease that any anniversary celebrations would be kept fairly low-key.

"I'm not gonna tell you anything," he admitted during a guest appearance on Good Morning America. "We'll probably just do something quiet, that's what we like to do."

