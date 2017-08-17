Justin Theroux reveals he skipped his 'Friends' audition – and shares why it's good to be married to a 'funny woman'

Justin Theroux and wife Jennifer Aniston could have made a love connection much earlier if he’d gotten out of bed on time, the actor revealed in a new interview with Mr. Porter‘s The Journal.

After moving to New York in the early ’90s, Theroux said he was invited to audition for several sitcoms – including Friends, the iconic series on which Aniston starred from 1994 to 2004.

“I didn’t bother,” he said of going to the Friends audition. “I slept in that day. I wouldn’t have been prepared for [the fame].”

Aniston, 48, and Theroux, 46, just celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Theroux told the magazine that his marriage is based on “comedy one-upmanship,” adding of his famously funny wife, “Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together.”

The Leftovers star and Zoolander 2 screenwriter also opened up on what Aniston thinks of his sense of humor, sharing that “When it’s not funny, she calls me out. She says, ‘That’s not funny.’ ”

Further prodded about what type of comedy Aniston digs, Theroux said, “Of course she would allow a fart joke, but I think she actually has a more refined sense of humor. I think she’s funnier than that.”

He admitted that being wed to one of the world’s biggest stars is a “front-row seat to the insanity” of Hollywood, but said that he’s learned to be “the guardian of your own senses” to survive tabloid fodder.

“But for the most part, it’s not as pervasive in our lives as people think,” he said. “Occasionally you’ll get whacked by something. It’s definitely something you have to analyze and come to terms with. Which I think [my wife] has done very elegantly and pretty effortlessly…. I think I came into our relationship the same person as I am now.”