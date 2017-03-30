Justin Theroux Got Jennifer Aniston an Empty Piñata for Her Birthday

Justin Theroux knows what a woman wants … or in wife Jennifer Aniston’s case, what she doesn’t want.

The Leftovers star chatted with E! News at CinemaCon, and the 45-year-old actor shared a few details about Aniston’s recent birthday. The actress turned 48 last month, and to celebrate she jetted down to Los Cabos, Mexico, with Justin and bestie Courteney Cox.

“It’s a great spot because it’s close to L.A. and you can kind of dip over there and dip back,” he said of their getaway. When asked if he also had to get Jen a present or if the trip counted as her birthday gift, Theroux replied, “I think that’s kind of the present,” adding they still did “special” things to celebrate too. “I did a little night for her birthday where we went to a special dinner and had a piñata…”

Somehow we can’t imagine a blindfolded Jen bashing a piñata with a bat and rushing to pick up the candy. That’s probably because it didn’t happen.

“Actually, we didn’t put anything in the piñata,” Theroux laughed. “We had a piñata, and we didn’t end up smashing it. What are you going to put in it? Kale?” he quipped. “She doesn’t eat candy!”

Touché.

Yep, Jen’s body definitely looks like a candy-free zone:

View photos A bikini-clad Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 48th birthday with friends in Los Cabos, Mexico, in February. (Photo: FameFlynet) More

“Kale would be the worst piñata in the world,” Theroux joked.

Hey now … be careful, Justin! Your pal Gwyneth Paltrow is going to start selling kale piñatas on Goop in three… two… one…





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: