Justin Bieber’s Reported Tour Rider Leaked, Demands That Meals Should Be Named After His Songs

Justin Bieber is set to perform in Mumbai on May 10, and this marks the first time the music superstar will be in India. Recently, music journalist Arjun S. Ravi leaked a photo on his Twitter account of what are reportedly Bieber’s tour rider demands.

Justin Bieber’s India tour rider includes a “Indian Yoga casket”, a jacuzzi and a press release that lists all his demands out for you. pic.twitter.com/afwHpMJHJM — Arjun S Ravi (@arjun_s_ravi) May 3, 2017





Celebrities usually have a list of requests when they’re on tour, and riders are not uncommon, nor are Bieber’s requests bizarre. In fact, his requirements are pretty run-of-the-mill items that include foods ranging from Haribo gummy bears to “vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce.” What is interesting are some of the other items included on his rider.

Before Bieber performs, the rider specifies: “arrangements for a Jacuzzi have also been made for Bieber’s personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage.” Considering that the singer likes to unwind before performing, it’s no surprise that a massage table with an accompanying female masseuse is also one of the requirements.

One of the more unusual requests on Bieber’s extensive list is a “yoga casket” filled with aromatic essential oils, jasmine, mogra and incense sticks; “books on chakras and yoga asanas … knowing his love for yoga” must also accompany the casket.

Another interesting demand is a “glass-door refrigerator” so he can see his “energy drinks, cream sodas, protein drinks, half a gallon of almond milk and ‘24 still water bottles.’”

Of course, with Bieber’s reported entourage of 120 on the road, people need to be fed, so food is extremely important. In fact, the singer’s rider requests that “top culinary experts will supervise the gourmet [fare] being served to Bieber over the four days with five dishes per day being renamed after his popular songs.”

Finally, purple is Bieber’s reported favorite color, so purple carnations are a must-have item on his list, but lilies are specifically forbidden. No. Lilies.

