Justin Bieber Visits Children's Hospital of Orange County

Justin Bieber has love for his young fans.

The Purpose singer paid a visit to the Children's Hospital of Orange County on Monday, where he spent time and had fun with the patients, many of whom shared their experience to social media.

"The visit was a wonderful surprise," a hospital rep tells ET. "He arrived alone and made several bedside visits. Our patients were absolutely thrilled to meet him and take photos with him."

(8) Another photo of Justin Bieber visiting a fan in the Children's Hospital in Orange County, California today. (July 17) pic.twitter.com/uQefGbFIo6 — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) July 18, 2017

WATCH: Justin Bieber Pulled Over by Police in Beverly Hills: Pic

"What a blessing this day was to her (& I)," one mother wrote on Instagram. "I never knew he had this big of a heart."

One adorable little football fan even got to dab with the 22-year-old pop star.

What a heartwarming day.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Cries During One Love Manchester Performance: 'I Won't Let Go of Hope'

Bieber, who has often paid visits to children's hospitals, took part in the One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this year, where he broke down in tears in front of the crowd.

Watch the video below for more.

Related Articles