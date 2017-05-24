Justin Bieber Shares 5 New Photos of His Extremely Tattooed Torso





You can no longer see Justin Bieber’s abs because they’re almost entirely covered by tattoos. That’s what we learned from his most recent Instagram share.

The pop star shared five new shirtless photos with his 87.1 million followers on Tuesday. He’s walking down a New York City street in his best athletic wear. As a special present to Beliebers, his sweatshirt is unzipped, exposing his very tattooed chest.

The Biebs, 23, shared closeup and full-length shots of his inked-up bod. The guy has spent a lot of hours getting those abs just right — and, inexplicably, he goes and puts a giant eagle across them an covers them up. That tat was added beneath the preexisting massive “Son of God” one a few months back. He first showed it off in March. Then, a week later, he showed off a lion on his chest, which he apparently got to complement the bear. The cross, an old favorite, is between the animals.

The Biebs — who, under that sweatshirt, has two ink sleeves in progress, loves tattoos. He got his first one when he was just 16 — a small bird on his left hip, representing the seagull from “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” a story about a bird learning about life and flight.

Justin is nowy wrapped up in his Purpose tour, which just had shows in Toronto and will start up again in Winnipeg next month. Whether or not he makes it to England in July, however, remains to be seen. Following the Manchester bombing at the Ariana Grande show, fans are asking him to postpone his British tour dates. (Bieber and Grande are the same age, and came up together in the music biz under the guidance of their manager, Scooter Braun.)

