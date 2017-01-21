Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd’s Music Is ‘Whack’ Following Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

Is it too late now to say "Sorry?"

Less than two weeks after The Weeknd was caught kissing Justin Bieber's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez, the 22-year-old singer made it quite clear he's not a fan of his famous ex's new beau -- or his music!

Bieber was spotted leaving Delilah, a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood, California, on Friday, when TMZ reporters asked him, "Can you listen to a Weeknd song?"

"Hell nah," he responded. "That s**t's whack!"

Regardless of Bieber's opinion, Gomez, 24, seems to be a big fan of The Weeknd's voice. Earlier this week, the brunette beauty was photographed listening to his latest album, Starboy, while out and about in Los Angeles.

Bieber isn't the only one who is seemingly bothered by Gomez and The Weeknd's chemistry, however. The "Party Monster" singer's ex, Bella Hadid, is reportedly "pissed" he moved on with Gomez so quickly. The 20-year-old model dated The Weeknd, 26, for nearly a year and a half before they called it quits last November.

