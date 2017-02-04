Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram to Share Super Bowl Commercial

Justin Bieber is back on Instagram!

The 22-year-old singer officially returned to the social networking site on Friday, sharing his new Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile.

WATCH: GRAMMYs Producer Reveals Justin Bieber Is Still In Talks to Attend Ceremony, Plays Coy on Beyonce

The video, which he captioned, "Let me see your #unlimitedmoves," snagged close to 3 million views in just four hours.

MORE: Justin Bieber Bounces Back From Big Hit at NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Back in August, Bieber quit Instagram amid a feud with Selena Gomez, and nasty comments from fans about his then girlfriend, Sophia Ritchie. In November, the Canadian crooner made it clear that he wasn't a fan of Instagram.

"I don't want to get my Instagram back," he told a London crowd. "Instagram is for the devil."

See more on Bieber's Instagram PSA below.

Related Articles