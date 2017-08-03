Justin Bieber Opens Up to His to Fans for the First Time Since Canceling World Tour

Justin Bieber Breaks His Silence to Fans After Canceling World Tour: 'I Have Let My Insecurities Get the Best Of Me'

It’s never too late to say sorry.

Justin Bieber posted a letter to fans on his Instagram account Wednesday night, speaking out for the first time since he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour.

The singer, 23, started by expressing how grateful he was to fans and revealing their support has “kept me going.”

“Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.!” he wrote. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I im not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times.”

“I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!” he continued. “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

Bieber expressed that his Purpose world tour was “unbelievable” and “taught me so much about myself.”

When it came to his cancelation of the remaining tour dates left in his tour schedule, Bieber let fans know that he needed the time off.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

In July, his rep announced in a statement that “due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

That same week, Bieber hit a paparazzo with his car after leaving a church service in Beverly Hills.

According to a source on the scene, Bieber, 23, was trying to drive away from the church but a slew of photographers was at the end of the driveway. “He tried to scare away the paparazzi but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path,” the source told PEOPLE.

He was released from the scene without a citation.