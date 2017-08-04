Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance Since Canceling Tour

Justin Bieber made his first public appearance since canceling his Purpose World Tour at the Hanes x Karla launch event on Thursday night in West Hollywood, California.

Bieber, 23, was there to support a white T-shirt collaboration between his stylist, Karla Welch, and Hanes. The line of seven white tees for men and women was inspired by Bieber’s love of super long T-shirts.

The “Sorry” singer arrived around 8:45 p.m. and wore a T-shirt, drop crotch jeans, glasses, a backpack and hat and was spotted chatting with his manager, Scooter Braun.

Bieber took a few sips from a bottle of Corona and posed for a few photos but left the bash, where Casamigos also served cocktails, after about 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, Bieber broke his silence after canceling his world tour, writing an emotional post on Instagram to his fans and admitting he “let my insecurities get the best of me at times.”

“I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!” he wrote. “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

When it came to his cancellation of the remaining tour dates left in his tour schedule, Bieber let fans know that he needed the time off.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..” he continued. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

The same week Bieber canceled his tour, Bieber hit a paparazzo with his car after leaving a church service in Beverly Hills.

Insiders close to the Bieber camp told PEOPLE the pop star was “okay for now,” but was “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the extensive travel that comes along with his scheduling.

“He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew. He’s super exhausted though,” a source told PEOPLE of Bieber’s current state. “He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll.”