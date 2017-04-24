Justin Bieber Looks Back at 2014 Arrest: ‘Thank God I’m Not Where I Used to Be’

Justin Bieber posted a meaningful throwback pic to Instagram on Sunday, one that allowed the 23-year-old singer to reflect on a troublesome period in his life.

The pic contrasts Bieber's infamous January 2014 mugshot alongside a more recent snap of his face.

"I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!" he captioned the snap.

The mugshot comes from the "Sorry" singer's Miami Beach, Florida, arrest for driving under the influence, resisting arrest and having an expired license. At the time, the singer also admitted to having smoked marijuana and taken prescription medication.

That arrest came amidst a spate of legal trouble for the young Biebs, who also faced charges that year for egging a neighbor's home in Calabasas, California, and dangerous driving during a date with Selena Gomez, in his hometown in Canada.

Thankfully, Bieber seems to have kept himself largely out of trouble and on the right side of the law more recently. Instead, he's focusing on his Purpose world tour -- and there may even be some new music in the works, according to snaps the singer shared to social media earlier this month.

