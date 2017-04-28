Justin Bieber Flashes $15,000 Pink Grill

Justin Bieber doesn’t have a million-dollar smile … but he does have a $15,000 one.

The 23-year-old singer just dropped a good chunk of change for a custom pink sapphire grill. According to TMZ, Bieber flew to Miami last week just to make an impression of his mouthpiece, courtesy of Gold Teeth God.

The bedazzled grill is made up of pink sapphire and rose gold and covers six teeth on top and another six on the bottom. GTG shared a video of Justin after he got his new sparkler. The “Love Yourself” singer looks quite tough in his glasses, mesh jersey, facial fuzz, and sparkling accessory:





The grill contains 6 carats of sapphire and took about five days to make.





The Biebs has yet to show off his new bling on social media. Let’s just hope he doesn’t have any buyer’s remorse. According to the Gold Teeth God website, there are absolutely no returns, credits, or refunds once the grill (or fang) has been made.





