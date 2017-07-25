Justin Bieber Enjoys a Casual Lunch in LA After Canceling ‘Purpose’ Tour

Justin Bieber's new purpose involves sushi.

The 23-year-old singer enjoyed a casual lunch at Sugarfish in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, a day after canceling his Purpose tour.

Bieber appeared to be in good spirits as he sported a white T-shirt, printed shorts and slip-on Vans for his sushi lunch.

The "Sorry" singer announced that he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour on Monday, "due to unforeseen circumstances." A source later told ET that the Biebs was just "exhausted."

"This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he's tired," the source said. "He needed a break and as much as he didn't want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates."

A second source, meanwhile, told ET that Bieber very much had his fans in mind while making the decision, saying, "He doesn't want to let his fans down but they have always had his back."

