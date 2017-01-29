Justin Bieber Bounces Back From Big Hit at NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

Justin Bieber might have just scored himself a second career in hockey.

The 22-year-old singer made quite the impression at the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Saturday, where he joined Wayne Gretzky's winning team.

Bieber was all over the ice during the game, completing successful zone entries and drawing penalties before chipping in offensively, picking up an assist on Eric Lindros' goal. It was a big comeback for the Biebs, who was pinned against the glass by Chris Pronger earlier in the game.

Despite getting smashed on the ice, JBiebs appeared to have a great day playing and mingling with some hockey greats.

There's a chance Bieber was getting some frustration out during the game. Just last week, the "Sorry" singer reacted to news of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's new romance with The Weeknd by making it clear he's not a fan of her new beau's music.

